Bharat Bandh/Breaking News LIVE Updates March 28, 2022: A two-day nationwide strike has been called starting today by a joint forum of central trade unions. Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted. The strike notices were given by workers’ unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. Unions in railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Goa ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant that will take place at 11 am. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Smith Gets Best Actor, Jane Campion Gets Best Director at 94th Academy Awards

Live Updates

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE: Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers & block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata, in view of the 2-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions.

    Bharat Bandh today: Power Ministry puts regional, state control room executives on high alert

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today.

    Maharashtra government invokes MESMA barring employees of state-run power cos from joining strike

    Zelenskyy discusses upcoming talks with Russia: Ukraine’s priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey this week will be “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his nation Sunday in his nightly address. (AP)