Breaking News LIVE Updates March 28, 2022: A two-day nationwide strike has been called starting today by a joint forum of central trade unions. Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted. The strike notices were given by workers’ unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. Unions in railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Goa ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant that will take place at 11 am. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Troy Kotsur is First Deaf Person to Win an Oscar, Japan's Drive My Car Wins Major Award