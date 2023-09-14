Breaking News: BJP Issues Whip To Lok Sabha MPs For Special Parliament Session

New Delhi: The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, mandating their presence in the House for the special Parliament session scheduled from September 18th to 22nd. In this directive, the BJP emphasises that the special session, comprising five sittings, requires the attendance of all MPs to support the Centre’s stand. Amidst opposition queries regarding the special session’s agenda, the Centre, as per the Parliamentary bulletin released on Wednesday, announced that the Lok Sabha would host an event titled “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years, Commencing from Samvidhan Sabha – Accomplishments, Experiences, Recollections, and Insights” on September 18th, marking the inaugural day of the special session.

BJP issues a line whip to all party MPs of Lok Sabha to be present in the house from 18th to 22nd September to discuss very important legislative business and support the government’s stand. pic.twitter.com/lgtB98KrWb — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023



The tentative legislative agenda for the Lok Sabha listed four bills, notably including The Advocates (Amendment) Bill and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill. However, it should be noted that the bills listed for passage should not be considered exhaustive.

Furthermore, the government has included the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, along with The Post Office Bill in the Lok Sabha’s docket for consideration during the special session. Both these bills have previously received approval from the Rajya Sabha.

Additionally, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to deliberate on the Repealing and Amending Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Upper House.

