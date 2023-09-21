Home

Breaking News: BJP Vice President Jay Panda Receives Death Threat

New Delhi: BJP National Vice President Jay Panda’s office received a death threat call on Thursday, in which the caller threatened Panda with a fate similar to that of the slain Odisha cabinet minister Naba Das, who was killed by assailants in broad daylight.

“A threat call was received by an assistant of Jay Panda, National Vice President of BJP, in which the caller threatened that “the same thing will be done to Jay Panda which was done to Naba Das)…A complaint with all details of the threat call has been lodged with the Delhi Police yesterday, who are investigating the matter, ANI reported.

A threat call was received by an assistant of Jay Panda, National Vice President of BJP, in which the caller threatened that “the same thing will be done to Jay Panda which was done to Naba Das)…A complaint with all details of the threat call has been lodged with the Delhi… pic.twitter.com/xFpQyUEvji — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

