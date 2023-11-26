Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Centre Asks States To Review Hospital Preparedness Amid Spike In Respiratory Infections In China

Centre Asks States To Review Hospital Preparedness Amid Spike In Respiratory Infections In China

Centre has advised States/UTs to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures. All States/UTs to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of #COVID19’.

Updated: November 26, 2023 3:01 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Centre Asks States To Review Hospital Preparedness Amid Spike In Respiratory Infections In China
China ministry seeks more fever clinics to combat respiratory illness surge (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Health Ministry has asked states to review hospital preparedness amid spike in respiratory infections in China. On a global level, the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested further information from China regarding a recent surge in respiratory illnesses, primarily affecting children. This surge has raised concerns among health officials due to its unexplained nature and potential impact on vulnerable populations.

Trending Now

Centre has advised States/UTs to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures. All States/UTs to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of #COVID19’.

You may like to read

Image

Trends of ILI/SARI to be closely monitored by District and State surveillance Increase in respiratory illness predominantly due to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2. Health Ministry closely monitoring the situation; no need for an alarm.

The WHO has urged China to provide more details on the outbreak, including epidemiological data, laboratory findings, and clinical characteristics of the affected individuals. This information is crucial for understanding the cause of the outbreak, identifying the specific pathogens involved, and developing appropriate control measures.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.