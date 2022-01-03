Breaking News: Physical attendance of govt servants below level of under secretary restricted to 50 pc, remaining to work from home: CentreAlso Read - BMC Orders Closure of Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31 | Details Here

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees exempted from attending office: Centre’s order amid rising Covid cases Also Read - West Bengal Announces Lockdown-Like Curbs; Shuts Schools, Cinema Halls, Salons, Spas | Check List of Restrictions

Govt officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified: Centre Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi's COVID Count Breaches 2000-Mark After 7 Months

Govt officers/staff will follow staggered timing to avoid overcrowding: Centre to all its departments