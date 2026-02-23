  • Home
Watch video: Medical chartered plane travelling to Delhi crashes near Ranchi

Breaking news: Chartered plane with 7 people onboard goes missing near Ranchi

Watch video: Medical chartered plane travelling to Delhi crashes near Ranchi
Plane crash video

Medical plane crash: In a shocking development from Jharkhand, a plane with 7 people onboard crashed near Ranchi. The rescue operation was on as more details were yet to emerge.​

“A charter plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Ranchi Airport,” according to DGCA sources.​ The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10 pm. It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm.​

Authorities were continuing search operations in the Kasiyatu forest of Simaria, where the crash reportedly occurred.​

Watch video:

