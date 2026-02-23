Watch video: Medical chartered plane travelling to Delhi crashes near Ranchi

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Medical plane crash: In a shocking development from Jharkhand, a plane with 7 people onboard crashed near Ranchi. The rescue operation was on as more details were yet to emerge.
“A charter plane disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from Ranchi Airport,” according to DGCA sources. The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10 pm. It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm.
Authorities were continuing search operations in the Kasiyatu forest of Simaria, where the crash reportedly occurred.
#Ranchi–#Delhi air #ambulance crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra, 7 people onboard#Jharkhand #AirCrash pic.twitter.com/Rrh65dJDbw
— Victor Dasgupta (@VictorrDasgupta) February 23, 2026
