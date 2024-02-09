Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan to be Conferred With Bharat Ratna

Breaking News: Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan to be Honoured With Bharat Ratna

Bharat Ratna Latest Update: The Narendra Modi-led government on Friday announced Bharat Ratna for former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan.

Taking to X, PM Modi made the announcement, saying, “It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers.”

On Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation.

