Chlorine Gas Leak Reported In Dehradun, Locals Evacuated After Facing Breathing Issue

Preliminary reports suggest that some chlorine gas cylinders were dumped at an empty plot in Dehradun’s Jhajra area which leaked on Tuesday.

The rescue team reached the spot with their safety gear and masks on and began the operation.

Dehradun: An incident of chlorine gas leak was reported in Dehradun’s Jhajra area on Tuesday. After receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of ​​Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of ​​Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are… pic.twitter.com/Xq7n71Ot3n — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024

The rescue team reached the spot with their safety gear and masks on and began the operation to contain the gas leak and bring the situation under control by digging up holes to burry the faulty cylinders.

“On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of ​​Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal. People have been sent to safe places,” SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said.

