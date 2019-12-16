New Delhi: Two days after pulling an about-turn on Citizenship Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday confirmed its opposition and said that the law is in violation of Assam Accord.

“We are not going to support this. Everyone is opposing it. It’ll violate Assam Accord and make indigenous people of Assam, a minority here. AGP opposes it. We will go to Supreme Court,” said Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kr Mahanta.

Amid the ongoing chaos and over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the Brahmaputra Valley, regional party AGP has largely been absent from the choked situation in the state. However, following a party meeting on Sunday, AGP decided to take up the matter in Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, AGP president Atul Bora informed that the a team of party leaders have already left for New Delhi to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and to put forth the petition before the top court.

Not only that, the AGP will also urge the Centre to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord that safeguards the constitutional, legislative and administrative rights and protects and promotes the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

The AGP members yesterday held demonstrations outside the party headquarters in Guwahati demanding the resignation of three ministers, including party president Atul Bora. Notably, several party functionaries have already resigned from AGP, unhappy with the Centre’s decision.

As the entire Northeast fumes over the new citizenship law, the death toll due to violent agitation is on the rise. At least five people succumbed to bullet injuries in Assam, while two others have sustained injuries during the violence.