Faridabad: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student of a top private school in Faridabad has died by suicide. The 15-year-old ended his life by jumping off the 15th floor of his apartment in Haryana’s Greater Faridabad. The deceased suffered from dyslexia (a learning disorder) has also left a suicide note wherein he has accused the school headmistress and other children of harassing and bullying him. The incident took place on Thursday night when the boy was alone in his house. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital.Police have also recovered a suicide note where the boy has sought forgiveness from his mother saying, “You did everything possible but I didn’t come out stronger”. The incident has left the family distraught and raised serious questions about one of the top private schools in Faridabad. The police probe in the matter is underway. Zee News reporters spoke with the family members of the deceased, who was devastated.Also Read - PUBG Addict Boy Dies by Suicide After Parents Refused to Gift Him Phone On His Birthday

“The School Has Killed Me,” Said The Boy in Suicide Note.

“Dear mama, you are the best in the world. I’m sorry, am not brave. This school has killed me. Especially the big authorities and others. I don’t want to live in this world. I tried my best, but it seems like life has something else to accept. If I can’t survive, please engage yourself in other work. Don’t put off your art. You are a goddess I am blessed to have you in this birth. You did everything possible, but I didn’t come out strong. I am weak. Do not listen or believe what they say. You are best”, his suicide note read.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, SHO Arjun Dhundhara of the BPTP police station, where the FIR was lodged said that the boy had been undergoing professional counseling in Delhi for it. Based on the mother’s complaint, police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the headmistress and school management. “In her complaint, the boy’s mother, who used to teach in the same school alleged that her son had told her nearly a year ago that other students used to call him homosexual”, the SHO said.

(With Inputs From Narendra Sharma, Zee Media)