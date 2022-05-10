Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: In a tragic incident, a class VIII student died by suicide by hanging himself inside his rented accommodation here in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Reports in Dainik Bhaskar claimed that before hanging himself, the deceased allegedly cut the veins and tied the noose. The deceased was a resident of Bihar. His father used to work as a labourer in Shimla, where he had come last month.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Teen Girl Dies By Suicide Day After Rape, Police Say Accused Arrested

The student has taken the extreme step in a residential house of Komli Bank under the Baluganj police station area. Upon getting information, the police reached the spot and brought down the body. Police said that the noose was made from a pot. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot as yet.

As per the information received from the boy’s family, the deceased minor was upset and fighting unnecessarily with his family members for the last few days. Family members tried their best to convince him, but he was adamant and did not pay heed to anyone. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

A similar incident was reported from UP’s Jaunpur where the body of Class 8 student was found hanging under suspicious circumstances behind his school. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Yadav (13). The principal of the school in Ranipatti village said that the boy was not coming for classes for the past some days.

“On Monday morning, an outsider came to the Composite School Rani Patti and said that a student was hanging from the window on the backside with a scarf”, Inspector-in-Charge, Madiyahun, K K Choubey said.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.