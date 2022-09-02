Dharamshala Cloudburst Latest Update: A fresh cloudburst on Friday has hit Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, triggering flash flood in the area. The cloudburst in Dharamshala’s Khaniyara area damaged several buildings and washed away vehicles. As per latest updates, the cloudburst took place around 3 PM around the Indru Nag temple area.Also Read - Have You Explored The Mini Switzerland In Himachal Yet? Here Is Why Khajjiar Should Be Your Next Hill Station

Due to the flash flood, the water also entered several houses in the area and the flow of the water was so strong that several shops were completely washed away.

Watch Video of Cloudburst in Dharamsala

However, no casualties have been reported so far. The area has been deprived of electricity after the power transformer collapsed due to the flood and a ration depot has also been flooded with debris.