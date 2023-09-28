Congress Leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira Arrested By Punjab Police In Drugs Case

Breaking News: Congress Leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira Arrested By Punjab Police In Drugs Case

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday arrested Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a drugs-related case. He was arrested from his residence in Chandigarh at around 6 AM in the morning. Notably, the arrest was made after raids were conducted at his bungalow in Chandigarh.

Officials from the Jalalabad police station conducted raids at Khaira’s residence early in the morning in connection with an old case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the raids, Khaira went live on Facebook wherein he was seen arguing with the police. In the video, he was also heard asking for a warrant and inquiring about the reason for his arrest.

Punjab Police DSP Jalalabad Acchru Ram Sharma said Khaira he is being arrested for an old NDPS case.

However, Khaira claimed that the case was quashed by the Supreme Court and opposed his arrest. He further claims that the move is politically motivated.

The Punjab Police officials, some of them dressed in plain clothes, took Khaira into custody amid resistance from the MLA and his family.

