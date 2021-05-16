New Delhi: Congress leader Rajeev Satav died of coronavirus-related complications on Sunday. He was 46. Satav, considered to be a close aide of former party president Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22. He was undergoing treatment at Jehangir Hospital in Pune. Also Read - Coronavirus In India: Recoveries Surpass Fresh Cases For 5th Straight Day; Govt Says Situation Stabilising

The Congress leader was put on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated. Reports claimed that Satav was diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares How To Cope With COVID-19 Anxiety, Asks Fans To 'Be Kind To Your Mind'

Expressing grief over Satav’s demise, Congress leader Randeep Surjwwala tweeted, “Today I lost a friend who took the first steps of public life with me in the Youth Congress.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Takes Second Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine, Shares Picture

निशब्द ! आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज… राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी। अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ! जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

Last year in September, Satav along with seven other members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for their unruly behaviour in the house by tearing documents, breaking mics, and heckling the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Their actions were condemned by several leaders.