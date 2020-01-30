New Delhi: One positive case of novel coronavirus patient has been reported in Kerala, the ministry of health and family welfare confirmed on Thursday. The patient is a student studying at Wihan University. The patient has been kept in isolation.



The patient is stable.

The case was confirmed on a day when China reported the biggest single-day jump in the death toll from coronavirus, which is at 170 now.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to “take action” over the deadly SARS-like virus. It has also called an urgent meeting for Thursday over whether the viral epidemic should be declared a global health emergency — a designation that could lead to increased international coordination.

In the wake of the sudden breakout of coronavirus in Wuhan, India requested China to allow it to airlift its students stranded in Wuhan. Though most of the Indians left China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, around 200 to 300 Indian students were there. They were airlifted and brought back to India.