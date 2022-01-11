Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 11, 2022: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of enhanced rainfall, thunderstorms activity over east and adjoining central India till January 14. “The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over the east and adjoining central India during next 4-5 days. Under the influence of above systems, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region till Tuesday and there would be dry weather for subsequent 3-4 days,” the IMD bulletin said. The IMD also said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood at lower and mid-tropospheric levels, isolated light rainfall and thundershower over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4-5 days.



