Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 11, 2022: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of enhanced rainfall, thunderstorms activity over east and adjoining central India till January 14. “The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over the east and adjoining central India during next 4-5 days. Under the influence of above systems, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region till Tuesday and there would be dry weather for subsequent 3-4 days,” the IMD bulletin said. The IMD also said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood at lower and mid-tropospheric levels, isolated light rainfall and thundershower over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4-5 days.

Live Updates

  • 8:00 AM IST

    Delhi Air quality: Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 93 (overall) in the ‘ Satisfactory’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • 7:58 AM IST

    In a first-of-its-kind surgery, a 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease received a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart and is still doing well three days later: University of Maryland Medical Center

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred 137km west of North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus at 06:37 hours, as per the National Center for Seismology

  • 7:38 AM IST

    IMD Weather Predictions: The IMD has also forecasted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during January 11-13 and isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on January 12 & 13. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and thundershower is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 4-5 days while isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail is also very likely over Telangana on January 12 and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana on January 13.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    IMD Weather Predictions: Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on January 11 and 13; isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail is very likely over Vidarbha on January 13; Chhattisgarh on January 11; Jharkhand, Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal on 11; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim & Telangana on 12 and over Odisha on January 11 & 13

  • 7:36 AM IST

    IMD Weather Predictions: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha till January 14; isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh during next two days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.