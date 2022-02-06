Breaking News: The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.Also Read - DCGI's Expert Committee Recommends Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Shot COVID Vaccine. Things to Know

"This is the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country," he tweeted.

This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic, he wrote.