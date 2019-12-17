New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the opposition for raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act reiterating its importance and said that the law that allows persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries to become Indian citizens is “1000 per cent correct”.

Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand’s Berhait, the Prime Minister slammed Congress saying it was stoking unnecessary fear among the citizens of India that their rights will be taken away.

“Our decision (on Citizenship Amendment Act) is 1000 per cent correct and the actions of Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct…Congress is instigating people to create trouble,” PM Modi asserted.

“I challenge Congress and their allies if they have the guts they should openly declare that they will give Indian citizenship to every Pakistani citizen and that they will bring back Article 370 in Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh,” he said.

#WATCH PM speaks on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, in Jharkhand's Berahit. Says "Congress&its allies are creating an atmosphere of lies to scare Indian Muslims. They're spreading violence. Citizenship Amendment Act doesn’t snatch away any right of an Indian citizen or cause any harm." pic.twitter.com/JKRnjF99yu — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Thanking the people of Jharkhand, Modi said they have “fearlessly voted” in all four phases of Assembly elections. “Your blessings on BJP giving sleepless nights to Congress, JMM, RJD and Left parties; they are unable to digest the truth,” the Prime Minister furthered.

“There is only one voice in the state – ‘Jharkhand pukara BJP dobara (Jharkhand calls BJP once again)’. This voice has strengthened because the ‘Lotus’ has ensured development in the state. When this ‘Lotus’ blossoms, youth, women, old, tribals, as well as the backward areas are benefitted,” he added.

The Prime Minister appealed to the agitated youth in colleges across the nation to “debate our policies, protest democratically” instead of indulging in violence and vandalism.

“Stop this guerilla politics. Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some parties, urban Naxals, are firing off your shoulders,” he said.