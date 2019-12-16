New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Monday convicted the gruesome Unnao rape case accused former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on charges of kidnapping and rape of a woman in 2017. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow, on December 17.

The expelled BJP leader who was lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital was presented in front of the Delhi court today for the verdict on already framed charges against Sengar in August 2019. The court had also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh.

The four-time BJP MLA from UP’s Bangermau was expelled from the party in August 2019 following the Court’s framing.

Soon after his conviction on Monday in Unnao rape case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom. He was seen crying beside his sister.

On August 9, the Delhi Court framed charges against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) of the IPC and seevral sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case relates to an incident two years ago, when a woman was allegedly kidnapped and brutally raped by Sengar along with others, while she was still a minor.

The victim had, in her statement, said that that the BJP MLA had assaulted her on multiple occasions, confined her to his house and threatened her of dire consequences if she ever raised her voice.

Notably, on July 28 this year, the victim’s car was hit by a truck severely injuring her. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident after which her family had alleged foul play. A special court was also held at AIIMS Hospital to record the statement of the woman, who was admitted there after she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow.