Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav In Land For Job Scam Case

The ED investigations based on an FIR registered by CBI related to land for job scam alleging that Lalu Yadav was indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004-2009.

Breaking News: Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav In Land For Job Scam Case

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in Land-for-Jobs scam case till the next date of hearing. They were summoned by the court after taking Cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The matter has been listed for consideration on bail on February 28.

Trending Now

A PMLA court had earlier issued notices against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary to be present on February 9, 2024, for further trial in the alleged ‘land for job scam’, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in a release.

You may like to read

While, Rabri, Misa, Hema appeared before the court, Amit Katyal appeared through video conferencing.

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies–A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.–before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi, in the alleged scam.

The premier agency initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by CBI related to land for job scam alleging that Lalu Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004-2009.

The candidates were told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed a charge sheet.

The ED alleged that Lalu’s kin–Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav–who are accused in the prosecution complaint–received the land parcel(s) from family of candidates (who were selected as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways) for nominal amounts.

While taking cognizance of the charge sheet, the court said that there is sufficient ground to take cognizance.

ED had submitted that in 2006-07, AK Infosystem was formed by Amit Katyal and its business was IT data analysis. No real business was done. Instead, several land parcels were bought by the company. One land parcel pertains to the main predicate offence, which is land for a job.

This company was transferred in the name of Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav in 2014 for the consideration of Rs one lakh, ED submitted.

On January 9, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in Land for a job scam money laundering case. ED has named Bihar’s ex-CM Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal. Two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, have also been accused.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.