New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday. The incident took place near Kansro due to a short circuit. However, no injury or casualty has been reported. "All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported", confirmed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.