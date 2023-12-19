Delhi HC Defers Mahua Moitra Plea Challenging Eviction Order To Jan 4 Avoid Clash With SC Findings

The Delhi HC panel said Mahua Moitra has challenged her expulsion from Lok Sabha before the Supreme Court by way of a separate plea and hence, any order passed by the High Court could amount to impinging on the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging thr eviction order to avoid a clash with the Supreme Court findings. The Delhi HC during the hearing refused to pass any order on the plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader challenging the Government of India order to evict her from her government-allotted bungalow in the wake of her recent expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Notably, Moitra was asked by the government to vacate her house by January 7, 2024.

While hearing the matter, Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that Moitra has challenged her expulsion from Lok Sabha before the Supreme Court by way of a separate plea and hence, any order passed by the High Court could amount to impinging on the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

“You have challenged the order by filing a writ petition. One of the prayers can be stay of the order. If the Supreme Court grants a stay in your favour, your suspension will be stayed. If we adjudicate on this, it will be directly impinging on the SC proceedings,” Justice Prasad remarked.

The High Court kept the matter for hearing on January 4 after noting that the top court is slated to hear Moitra’s plea against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on January 3.

“We will have it on January 4 after the Supreme Court opens and deals with your case. The matter is listed on January 3 (before Supreme Court),” the Court remarked.

Earlier this week, Mahua Moitra moved Delhi High Court seeking quashing of notice issued by Directorate of Estate cancelling her Government Accommodation of Delhi.

Plea stated that a notice has been issued to her on December 11, 2023 which directed to vacate the house by 7.01.2024, failing which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants Act) 1971 (‘PP Act 1971’) will be caused to be initiated.

Recently Directorate of Estate under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked Mahua Moitra to vacate her official bungalow, shortly after she faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to cash-for-query allegations,

Plea stated that order cancelling the Petitioner’s allotted accommodation is premised on the valid expulsion of the Petitioner from the Lok Sabha. The validity of her expulsion itself is, however, pending adjudication before the Supreme Court of India, involving significant questions of constitutional interpretation.

