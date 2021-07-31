New Delhi: A portion of the road under the IIT Delhi flyover in Hauz Khas area caved in, developing a huge pothole on Saturday. No untoward incident or loss of life has been reported so far. The Delhi Traffic Police has diverted vehicular movement on the road for now.Also Read - Viral Video: Car Swallowed Entirely by Huge Sinkhole in Mumbai's Residential Complex After Heavy Rains | WATCH

In Hauz Khas, the road suddenly went down and then a big pothole formed on the road. IIT Gate flyover, Hauz Khas, New Delhi@dtptraffic @ArvindKejriwal @DCPSouthDelhi @SatyendarJain @DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/A3ae1absfs — Parveen Jinagal 🇮🇳 (@JinagalParveen) July 31, 2021

This is breaking news, more details awaited…