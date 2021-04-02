New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday clarified that the government won’t impose lockdown in the national capital. “In the last few days, COVID19 cases in Delhi have been rising. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry”, said the chief minister after holding an emergency meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials, over increasing COVID-19 cases. Also Read - BJP Candidate Krishnendu Paul Denies Allegation of Stealing EVM, Says Driver Simply Helped Polling Officials

