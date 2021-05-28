New Delhi: Lockdown in the national capital will be relaxed after May 31, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. The Chief Minister, while addressing a press conference, asserted that this lockdown will last till Monday, 5 am. “We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind”, he stated, adding that the positivity rate has come down to 1.5% and around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the city. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Will Lockdown Be Lifted From May 31? Delhi L-G, Kejriwal to Decide in Key Meet Today | Top Points

Every week, based on experts’ and public opinion, the government will continue the unlock process, Kejriwal said soon after a meeting with the disaster management authority. “After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn’t mean the fight has ended. The situation is under control for now”, the AAP chief said. Also Read - Delhi Declares Black Fungus As Notified Disease under Epidemic Act After Cases Surpasses 600 Mark

Furthermore, he clearly stated that if the number of cases increases again, the Delhi government will put the unlocking on hold and impose a lockdown again. “So everyone must maintain caution”, CM Kejriwal added.

Earlier, around 80 per cent of traders in the capital city had asked the Kejriwal-led Delhi government to lift the lockdown after June 1 and allow the markets to open with “stringent conditions”.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 117 COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 new cases. The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) was the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities, while the positivity rate (1.52 per cent) was the lowest since March 23.