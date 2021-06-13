New Delhi: All economic activities, except a few, are allowed to resume their operations in the national capital after 5 AM tomorrow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday. Addressing a virtual presser, CM Kejriwal said that all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. “We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued”, Kejriwal asserted. Also Read - Delhi Unlocks Further: Shops, Markets Can Open Completely, Restaurants at 50% Seating Capacity | What's Open What's Shut

While the Delhi government has allowed restaurants to open with 50 per cent capacity, wedding in public places like banquet halls or hotels are still prohibited. "Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed. Weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people allowed at funeral", CM said.

