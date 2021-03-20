New Delhi: New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi luggage bay caught fire at Ghaziabad railway station. However, no injury or casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take

The incident comes nearly a week massive fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express. The incident had taken place near Kansro area due to a short circuit. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai an Option in Future, Says CM Thackeray Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases | Key Points

This is a developing story. Further details awaited. Also Read - Hina Khan Flaunts Her Booty in Exotic Swimwear in Maldives- Hot Photos Will Drive You Crazy