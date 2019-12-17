New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested 10 people in connection with the violence that broke out outside Jamia Millia Islamia University during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march, on Sunday, prompting an on-campus crackdown by the police.

Delhi Police: 10 people with criminal backgrounds arrested, in connection with Dec 15 Jamia Millia Islamia incident. No student has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/8ympdPOU5r — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Significantly, those arrested, all of whom are locals, are not students of the university. On the day of the incident, the Jamia students’ union and Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar a day later, had stressed that not a single student of the university was involved in the violence.

The development is likely to put the Delhi Police, already facing massive criticism for its actions, under more scrutiny, especially at a time when reports have emerged that at least two students of the university had to be hospitalised with bullet injuries despite the police claiming that the students were not fired at.

The police action led to massive outrage across the nation and students protests have been held at several campuses across the country. The opposition, too, has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. Additionally, the case is also scheduled be taken up by the Supreme Court today.

Later today, a delegation of opposition leaders, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and apprise on CAA-related protests, and incidents of violence, taking place across the country.