New Delhi: The Delhi Police has named three students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in its First Information Report (FIR) in connection with Sunday’s violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march.

Thus far, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. All of them are locals, have criminal backgrounds; most significantly, none of them is a student of the university. Six of them have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the three Jamia students named in the FIR are Kasim Usmani, a member of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which is the youth wing of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Chandan Kumar, who belongs to the Left-inclined All India Students Association (AISA) and Asif Tanha, from the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).

Also named in the FIR are Asif Khan, a former Congress MLA, and ‘local politicians’ Asif, Haider and Mustafa.

The police action triggered massive outrage across the nation, as well as protests at various campuses in solidarity with students of Jamia, as well as those of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who too, like Jamia, have been protesting against the CAA and had gathered to protest against the crackdown there.

Even as more violence took place on Tuesday against the act in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has refused to withdraw the CAA at any cost. The opposition, meanwhile, met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to withdraw the act, in the wake of violent protests across the country.