BREAKING NEWS: DPS RK Puram Gets Bomb Threat Mail; Campus Vacated

Delhi Public School, RK Puram received a bomb threat call on Friday morning. The call was received at nearly 10 am, after which the school premises was evacuated.

Updated: February 2, 2024 12:59 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: Delhi Public School, RK Puram received a bomb threat mail on Friday morning. The call was received at nearly 10 am, after which the school premises was evacuated. The Delhi Police are currently conducting a thorough search of the premises. As of now, no suspicious items have been found.

The police have meanwhile said that “nothing has been found so far”.

On Friday, a bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police control room at around 12:30 am, and an investigation was launched to trace the sender of the message. The security agencies had been alerted too.

