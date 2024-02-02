BREAKING NEWS: DPS RK Puram Gets Bomb Threat Mail; Campus Vacated

Delhi Public School, RK Puram received a bomb threat call on Friday morning. The call was received at nearly 10 am, after which the school premises was evacuated.

New Delhi: Delhi Public School, RK Puram received a bomb threat mail on Friday morning. The call was received at nearly 10 am, after which the school premises was evacuated. The Delhi Police are currently conducting a thorough search of the premises. As of now, no suspicious items have been found.

Trending Now

DPS RK Puram receives a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Search by the Police is underway. Nothing found so far: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

You may like to read

The police have meanwhile said that “nothing has been found so far”.

On Friday, a bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police control room at around 12:30 am, and an investigation was launched to trace the sender of the message. The security agencies had been alerted too.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.