By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS: Delhi Public School, RK Puram, Gets Bomb Threat Call; Campus Vacated
Delhi Public School, RK Puram received a bomb threat call on Friday morning. The call was received at nearly 10 am, after which the school premises was evacuated.
Delhi Public School, RK Puram received a bomb threat call on Friday morning. The call was received at nearly 10 am, after which the school premises was evacuated.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.