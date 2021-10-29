New Delhi: Indigenously developed Long Range Bomb successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) team from an aerial platform today, said DRDO in a statement.Also Read - Zika Virus Case in Kanpur: Multidisciplinary Team Rushed to Assess Situation on Ground

"The Long Range Bomb, after release from IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives have been successfully met," it added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.