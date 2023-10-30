Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Haryana’s Jhajjar

Breaking News: Earthquake Hits Haryana's Jhajjar.

Earlier, an earthquake in Herat province of Afghanistan has claimed over 4000 lives.

Breaking News: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar at 9:53 PM today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Reasons Why Delhi NCR Is Prone To Earthquakes

Here are the reasons why Delhi NCR receives so many earthquakes throughout the year.

Geological factors

Location on the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary: Delhi lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which are constantly moving towards each other. This movement can cause stress to build up in the Earth's crust, which can eventually lead to earthquakes.

Active fault lines: There are several active fault lines in and around Delhi NCR, including the Sohna fault line, the Mathura fault line, and the Delhi-Moradabad fault line. These fault lines can slip and generate earthquakes if they are triggered by tectonic activity.

Soft soil: Delhi NCR is built on soft soil, which can amplify the shaking caused by earthquakes. This can make earthquakes in the region more destructive, as per Adda247.

Why North India Is Prone To Earthquakes

The Himalayas are the youngest mountains in the world and were formed by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. This collision zone is highly seismically active and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

Impact Of A Major Earthquake In Delhi NCR

A major earthquake in Delhi NCR could have a devastating impact on the city. The city is home to a large population and is densely built, which means that there is a high risk of loss of life and damage to infrastructure.

