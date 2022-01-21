Aizawl: An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude was on Friday reported near Champhai in Mizoram. According to preliminary reports, the tremors were felt across Northeastern states such as Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and North Bengal.Also Read - Breaking: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Amahai | Check Details Here

The earthquake was reported at 3:42 PM at a depth of 60 km from the surface.

Strong tremors felt in #Mizoram and parts of North Eastern States. Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6,

Occurred on 21-01-2022,

Time – 15:42:32 IST, Lat: 23.10 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 60 Km

Location: 58km SE of Champhai, Mizoram.#earthquake — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) January 21, 2022



The local reports suggested that the epicentre of the earthquake was 58 km southeast of Champhai in the Indo-Myanmar border region. However, no casualty or loss to property has been reported so far. More details will be added soon.