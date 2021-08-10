New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1342 hours today. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.Also Read - BREAKING: 3.2-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Assam's Morigaon

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.