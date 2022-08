Ladakh: An earthquake of magnitude 4 on Richter scale hit the city of Ladakh, Kashmir today around 8: 11 pm in the evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre must be at 164km north-northeast of Leh. The depth of the earthquake was recorded 10 km below the ground. So far, no damage or injuries have been reported.Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Nepal’s Kathmandu; Tremors Felt in North Bihar

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-08-2022, 20:11:58 IST, Lat: 35.48 & Long: 78.38, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 164km NNE of Leh, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9Wufzjp3qu@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6cH2uF25yE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 10, 2022

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.