Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Sonitpur in Assam at 4:17 PM today, National Center for Seismology said. No damage or casualty has been reported so far. This was the eighth tremor after a bigger earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Assam's Sonitpur on April 28. According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Sonitpur. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 13:04 pm. The epicentre of the quake was 46 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 27 kilometers.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 29-04-2021, 13:04:20 IST, Lat: 26.61 & Long: 92.33, Depth: 27 Km ,Location: 46km W of Tezpur, Assam, India,” NCS tweeted.

Prior to this, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7, 2.3, 2.7 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 12.24 am, 1.10 am, 1.20 am, 1.41 am 1.52 am and 2.38 respectively.

On Wednesday, around 10 earthquakes had hit the Sonitpur throughout the day. The most severe among them was an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale that struck Sonitpur on Wednesday morning.