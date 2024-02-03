ED Approaches Court Against Arvind Kejriwal For Skipping 5th Summon

ED has reached court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping five summonses.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a new development in the Delhi liquor case, the Enforcement Directorate has approached court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping five summonses. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) received summons from Delhi Police and an official receipt was also given to cops. Meanwhile, a police source said that the Crime Branch has sought a reply to the notice in three days, as per a report by news agency IANS.

A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his allegations that the BJP was trying to “buy” AAP MLAs. The team had also asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter, the report said.

“It’s the right time to give testimony to his allegations. The CM should provide the call details of alleged persons who were poaching his legislatures,” the sources added.

As per the sources, earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders leveled allegations against several prominent personalities. Even defamation cases were also filed against these allegations, where CM Kejriwal apologised and sought closure of defamation cases. The report said that the Crime Branch team on Friday also went to AAP Minister Atishi’s residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

“Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home,” the sources said.

BJP Welcomes Report

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the saffron party welcomes reports of the Crime Branch launching an inquiry into the AAP’s allegations of the BJP “luring” AAP MLAs.

The Delhi BJP filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal’s allegations. Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal that he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

Earlier on Friday, apart from Kejriwal, the police officials, seeking evidence, also knocked on the doors of AAP minister Atishi’s residence.

However, as per sources, both the AAP leaders were not present at their respective residences.The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of trying to topple the elected Delhi government through a campaign dubbed “Operation Lotus 2.0”.

Atishi claimed that the BJP has approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to induce defection.

“BJP has started ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’, and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP and have been told that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon, after which AAP MLAs will be rifted apart. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs, using whom they aim to topple the Delhi government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crore each.Operation Lotus is the tactic used by the BJP to come into power in states where they are not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples,” the AAP leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)

