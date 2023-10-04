ED Conducts Searches At Sanjay Singh’s Residence in Liquor Scam Case, AAP Says Nothing Will be Found

The ED raids are said to be in connection with the liquor policy scam, for which Sanjay Singh’s aides were searched by ED earlier this year.

ED raids are underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with excise policy case.

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the liquor policy case on Wednesday. Visuals from outside his house showed the ED and security officials reaching and raiding the premises of the Rajya Sabha MP.

As per preliminary reports, the raids are said to be in connection with the liquor policy scam, for which Sanjay Singh’s aides were searched by ED earlier this year.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence ED raids underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/k6FRDjY12S — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, National Spokesperson AAP Reena Gupta says “Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today. Raids were conducted yesterday at the residence of some journalists and today raids are conducted at the residence of Sanjay Singh…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, National Spokesperson AAP Reena Gupta says "Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was… pic.twitter.com/7USX2JhIhW — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, his father says “The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them…I will wait for the time when he will get clearance…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, his father says "The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them…I will wait for the time when he will get clearance…" pic.twitter.com/7u4OajYixO — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

It should be noted that Sanjay Singh’s party colleague and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is lodged in jail in connection with the same liquor police scam. Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and then he resigned from the Delhi Cabinet on February 28.

Later, the ED arrested the AAP leader on March 9 from Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged in judicial custody.

The liquor scam is related to allegations by the ED and the CBI that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge which was strongly refuted by the AAP and its leaders.

