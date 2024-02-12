ED Summons Farooq Abdullah In Money Laundering Case

ED has summoned Farooq Abdullah in the money laundering case.

Farooq Abdullah (File Photo)

Breaking News: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, over his allegation of involvement in money laundering. Notably, Farooq Abdullah was charged by the ED in the money laundering case in 2022. Also, he has been questioned in the past too. It should also be noted that a summon was issued to him last month with regards to the alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

(More details awaited.)

