MS Swaminathan, Father of Green Revolution, Dies At 98; PM Modi Expresses Grief

MS Swaminathan's significant work in the 1960s and 1970s revolutionised Indian agriculture and helped the country to stave off widespread famine and achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

New Delhi: Eminent agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan, known as the father of green revolution in India, passed away in Chennai on Thursday, at the age of 98. Also known as the ‘Father of Economic Ecology’ by the United Nations Environment Programme, Swaminathan’s significant work in the 1960s and 1970s revolutionised Indian agriculture and the move helped India to stave off widespread famine and achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

Swaminathan is survived by daughters Soumya Swaminathan, who was the Chief Scientist for the World Health Organization, Madhura Swaminathan (an economist), and Nitya Swaminathan (a gender and rural development professional). Mina Swaminathan, his wife, who was an educationist, died in March last year.

PM Modi expressed grief over Swaminathan’s death and said his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation. Renowned agronomist and plant geneticist, Swaminathan was a credited with introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in India and further developing these strains,” PM Modi said.

What is interesting to note that his work with American scientist Norman Borlaug is widely considered as having saved India from famine in the 1960s.

MS Swaminathan Awarded World Food Prize

MS Swaminathan was in 1987 awarded the first World Food Prize, which is seen as the highest honour in the field of agriculture. Apart from this, he has received numerous other awards, including the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Award for Science in 1986.

MS Swaminathan Was Acclaimed by TIME Magazine

Significantly, MS Swaminathan was acclaimed by TIME magazine as one of the twenty most influential Asians of the 20th century. Moreover, he was one of only three from India, alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore to get such acclaim.

His pioneering works in the field of agriculture involved the development and introduction of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which significantly increased food grain production across India.

Apart from this, his innovative approach to agriculture, mixing modern scientific techniques with a deep understanding of local conditions and needs, transformed the lives of countless low-income farmers and contributed to the nation’s economic growth.

MS Swaminathan’s Other Accolades

MS Swaminathan was also an influential figure on the global stage, who massively continued to various international agricultural and environmental initiatives.

MS Swaminathan was conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, as well as the H K Firodia Award, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award and the Indira Gandhi Prize.

Swaminathan’s Professional Life

In his professional life, Swaminathan had served as the Director of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (1961-72), Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (1972-79), Principal Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture (1979-80), Acting Deputy Chairman and later Member (Science and Agriculture), Planning Commission (1980-82) and Director General, International Rice Research Institute, the Philippines (1982-88).

