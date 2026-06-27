Gulmarg blast: Explosion kills one, injures four people in Jammu and Kashmir

One person was killed and four others were injured following a mysterious explosion near the Line of Control under the jurisdiction of the Gulmarg Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Security personnel stand guard amid a surge in tourist arrivals, in Gulmarg- Image for representational purpose (PTI)

Srinagar: In a shocking development from India’s North, a person was killed and four others injured in an explosion on Saturday in the upper areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, officials said.

“A blast-like sound was reported near Asha Post, Sumli Wali Dhok, in Gulmarg,” the officials said. They said according to the initial reports, a person identified as Zubair Ahmad Bajad, a resident of Galibal village in Chandoosa area of the Baramulla district, died on the spot. The explosion also left four others injured, they said.

A team of forensic experts has been dispatched to the spot to gather samples, they said.

Further details are awaited.