Fali S Nariman, Eminent Constitutional Jurist, Passes Away At 95; Condolence Messages Pour In

Fali S Nariman, the eminent Constitutional jurist was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Nariman was not well for the past few days and passed away at 12:45 am on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Eminent constitutional jurist and Padma Bhushan awardee Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday in the national capital. He was 95. He was a veteran senior advocate of the Supreme Court and was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950. He was also the designated senior advocate in the 1961.

Nariman was not well for the past few days and passed away at 12:45 am on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.

The veteran advocate was awarded the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Condolence Messages Pour In

Soon after the news of his death broke on the social media, several condilcne messages started pouring in. Abhishek Singhvi extended his heartfelt condolences and called him called him legendary figure in law.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said, “End of an era—#falinariman passes away, a living legend who wl forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton.”

Check Other Condolence Messages

Very sad news. Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away. He was also regarded as the Bhishma Pitamah of the Lawyer community. A great lawyer & close friend of our family. His passing away at this critical juncture is an enormous loss for our country https://t.co/VsTCFTSCNK — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 21, 2024

Who Was Fali S Nariman

Fali S Nariman had practised law for more than 70 years – first in the High Court of Bombay and since 1972, in New Delhi in the Supreme Court of India. Later, he was also appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972, when he moved from Bombay to Delhi.

It is interesting to understand that Nariman was the president of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010, the vice–chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris, from 1989 till 2005. He was also the president of International Council for Commercial Arbitration, apart from holding other eminent posts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.