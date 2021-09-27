New Delhi: A 54-year-old farmer, who was participating in the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farmer laws at Singhu border died on Monday, with police suspecting heart attack as the cause of his death. Police have said further details will be shared after the postmortem examination. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a consortium of 100-odd farmers’ unions from across India, 15 trade unions and several political parties have jointly called a Bharat Bandh from 6 AM till 4 PM to mark the first anniversary of what they termed as a ‘Black Day’ when the President of India had given his assent to the three farm laws last year.Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 54-year-old Protester Dies at Singhu Border, Hear Attack Suspected

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been monitoring the situation and also is in touch with the state governments. Officials said that they have been asked to take strict action against the protesters or those who attempt to violate the public order.

At a few places, train services have been disrupted as the protesters sat on the railway tracks but the local administrations have been trying to evict them from there to make rail traffic smooth. In Delhi, Traffic Police has closed both carriageways across the iconic Red Fort since morning. The move came in wake of the turnout of events on January 26 when thousands of farmer protesters had barged across the security cordon, caused a lot of damage and planted two flags at the place where Indian Tricolour is hoisted on the Independence Day.

Besides, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also shut down the Pandit Shree Ram metro station that is close to the Tikri border in western Delhi. However, at other places, the metro is functional without any delay.