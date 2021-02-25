

















Nirav Modi is set to be extradited to India as UK Judge accepted India’s prison safety assurance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and inaugurate various developmental projects. “India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,” the PM tweeted on Wednesday. Also Read - To Protest Petrol Price Hike, Mamata Banerjee Takes Electric Scooter To Office | VIDEO

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda will be poll-bound West Bengal today where he is scheduled to participate in various events. BJP chief J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal on Thursday and address a public rally, the party said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - Police Denies Permission To JP Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal' Barrackpore, BJP Says Will Move Court