    Nirav Modi Extradition Case: Diamantaire Nirav Modi is wanted for his alleged role in India’s largest bank – the PNB fraud case, totalling some $2 billion. He left the country in the first week of January 2018 and has not returned to India since.

    Nirav Modi Extradition Case: Nirav Modi set to be extradited to India as UK Judge accepts India’s prison safety assurance.

    Nirav Modi Extradition Case: UK judge says prima facie case established against diamantaire Nirav Modi.

    Nirav Modi Extradition Case: “There is evidence Nirav Modi could be convicted,” UK Judge says.

    Nirav Modi Extradition Case: UK Judge hearing the extradition case delivers his judgement in the PNB money laundering case.

    Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. “Discussed our bilateral relations, including in development, defence, connectivity, trade & culture. Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation. Agreed to strengthen our multilateral cooperation,” said EAM S Jaishankar on meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister.



    Uttarakhand: Out of 206 people missing in flash flood, bodies of 71 people and 30 body parts have been recovered from Tapovan in Chamoli district.

    There was demonetisation, fuel prices are rising. Modi government is selling everything in the country. From BSNL to Coal everything in the country is being sold. This is an anti-people, anti-youth, anti-farmer government: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Nirav Modi is set to be extradited to India as UK Judge accepted India’s prison safety assurance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and inaugurate various developmental projects. “India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,” the PM tweeted on Wednesday. Also Read - To Protest Petrol Price Hike, Mamata Banerjee Takes Electric Scooter To Office | VIDEO

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda will be poll-bound West Bengal today where he is scheduled to participate in various events. BJP chief J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal on Thursday and address a public rally, the party said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - Police Denies Permission To JP Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal' Barrackpore, BJP Says Will Move Court

