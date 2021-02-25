Live Updates

    Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the second day of his India visit: MEA

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally in Kolkata scheduled to be held Feb 25 has been cancelled as Kolkata police didn’t give permission, says party leader Zameerul Hasan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today

    JP Nadda to launch poll manifesto crowdsourcing drive-in
    Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and inaugurate various developmental projects. "India is proud of Tamil Nadu's contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN's growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects," the PM tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda will be poll-bound West Bengal today where he is scheduled to participate in various events. BJP chief J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal on Thursday and address a public rally, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

