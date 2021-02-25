









Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and inaugurate various developmental projects. “India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,” the PM tweeted on Wednesday. Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Today, Will Inaugurate Various Projects

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda will be poll-bound West Bengal today where he is scheduled to participate in various events. BJP chief J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal on Thursday and address a public rally, the party said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - Help Bengal Get Coronavirus Vaccine For People Before Polls: Mamata to PM Modi