New Delhi: A total of 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 are still missing after following the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Taking to Twitter, Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand said,"Till 8 pm of 8th February, 26 bodies have been recovered. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to work together on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism, the White House has said.

“President Joseph R Biden, Jr. spoke today (Monday) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries, and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism,” the White House said in a readout of the call on Monday.

The two leaders agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad, the statement added.