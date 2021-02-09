Live Updates

  • 9:06 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat conducts aerial survey of areas affected due to glacier disaster in Chamoli.

  • 8:51 AM IST

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visits ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people are admitted.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: The operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now, said Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun

  • 8:26 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: Rescue operation at the tunnel (in Chamoli) is underway, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to clear the way by noon, said Ashok Kumar, DGP

  • 8:02 AM IST

  • 7:44 AM IST

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Uttarakhand Floods: The operation is still underway to rescue the persons who’re still trapped in the tunnel in Tapovan. SDRF personnel along with members of other rescue teams have been engaged the entire while in its (rescue operation’s) conduction

New Delhi: A total of 26 bodies have been recovered and 171 are still missing after following the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Taking to Twitter, Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand said,”Till 8 pm of 8th February, 26 bodies have been recovered. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on.” Also Read - US Court Seeks Status Report On Visas To Family Members Of H1-B Holders

