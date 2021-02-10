New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a batch of petitions filed against the verdict of Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench which ruled skin-to-skin contact is necessary for the offense of ‘sexual assault’ under the POCSO Act. The Bombay High Court had earlier acquitted a man who groped a minor girl, noting that such an offense “without skin to skin contact” cannot be termed as sexual assault under the POCSO Act. Also Read - Govt Treating Farmers The Way It Should Be Treating China on Borders: Asaduddin Owaisi

In the Uttarakhand glacier disaster, the death toll has risen to 32 with the recovery of six more bodies on Tuesday. An operation to rescue around 35 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district is still on. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also issued a statement in Rajya Sabha on the avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district and said all concerned agencies of Centre and State are monitoring the situation. Also Read - Rakesh Tikait Warns of Pan-India Protests, Says Will Take Out Rally of 40 Lakh Tractors

Meanwhile, on the farmers-protest front, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers’ agitation will keep moving forward and even spread to the rest of the nation. Rakesh Tikait told India Today, “Now, a rally of 40 lakh and not four lakh tractors will be taken out.” Also Read - Shashi Tharoor, Sanjay Singh And 6 Journalists Charged With Sedition Can't be Arrested: Supreme Court

Delhi Court has sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with Red Fort incident during Republic Day violence. The actor was arrested yesterday by the Delhi Police.

